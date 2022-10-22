MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Boardwalk Coffee House in downtown Myrtle Beach is closing in November after 12 and a half years in business.

DeAnn Sarver and her husband Rick own the coffee shop. Sarver said she and Rick have reached retirement age and their lease is up.

“We felt it was just time,” Sarver said.

The Boardwalk Coffee House opened Memorial Day weekend in 2010 on what was then the new Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

“It was like an old garage when we first moved here,” Sarver said. “The concrete out front wasn’t even finished.”

Before moving to Myrtle Beach, the Sarvers owned coffee shops in Charlotte. They eventually sold those. They came to Myrtle Beach on vacation and started walking along the boardwalk.

DeAnn said Rick mentioned maybe opening a coffee shop, but when they asked around, they couldn’t find any space.

“There also wasn’t a coffee shop nearby,” Sarver said. “So, we said ‘God, we’re willing to move here.’”

The Sarvers said they were standing on the beach when another man came up and pointed out a pod of dolphins in the water.

“What was funny about that was someone else had just called Rick up one day and said ‘You’re a dolphin,’” Sarver said.

The man who approached them was the owner of the garage that would turn into the coffee shop.

“He said to us, ‘I have this garage that I am looking to rent out. And a coffee shop would be great,’” Sarver said. “Six weeks and six pages later…April to May, we were moved in and opened for the season.”

Sarver said they hand out postcards at the coffee shop with the story of how they came about.

“This has been an excellent experience for us, personally,” Sarver said. “Building relationships, meeting people from all over the world and having them come back year after year.”

Sarver says the community made their time in business successful.

She wants everyone to know “how thankful we are to have had the 12 years to serve them and get to know them. It’s just been good.”

To say goodbye, the Sarvers are hosting a party from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 30. There will be free drinks, cake, prizes and more.

The Boardwalk Coffee House is located off 9th Avenue South, between the Bowery and The Oceanfront Bar & Grille.