MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A boat washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian brought storm surge to the Grand Strand.

The boat washed ashore near 22nd Avenue South.

Police told community members to stay away from the boat because it is extremely dangerous. Police don’t believe there is anyone on board.

Courtesy: Viewer submitted

Courtesy: Viewer submitted

Courtesy: Nikki Dillehay

Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.