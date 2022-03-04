MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for for four blocks of North Kings Highway after a water main leak at the intersection of Kings Highway and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

A contractor accidentally bore into a 16-inch water main while working on the intersection project in the area, according to the Myrtle Beach Government.

Properties on Kings Highway between Mr. Joe White Avenue and 14th Avenue North are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient or, alternatively, bottled water may be used. The advisory will be lifted once safe tests results are returned, usually within 24 hours.