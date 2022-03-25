MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach has issued a boil water notice for part of the city, as of Friday morning.

The notice is due to a water main leak, according to a social media post. Repairs were expected to be done quickly.

The precautionary notice is for the 302-414 addresses on Kingston Road, 300-304 addresses on Carolina Circle, 10100 Shore Drive and 9994 Beach Drive in the “restaurant row” area.

Residents are asked to boil water before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, washing dishes or brushing their teeth. Water should be at a rolling boil for at least one minute.

