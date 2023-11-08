MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another low-cost airline will soon be flying in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Utah-based Breeze Airways announced plans Wednesday to add service to Charleston, West Virginia; Providence, Rhode Island; and Tampa, Florida, in early 2024. The Providence flights will be on Thursdays and Sundays starting on Feb. 15, and service to Charleston and Tampa will on Mondays and Fridays starting on May 24, the airline said.

The flights will feature one-way fares starting at $49 for tickets purchased by Nov. 14, for travel by Sept. 3, 2024. The airline is also currently offering 35% off base fares for roundtrip bookings using the promo code BENICE, which is also applicable on the new Myrtle Beach routes.

“We’re elated that Breeze Airways is set to take off from MYR, bringing new and exciting nonstop flights to high-demand markets: Tampa, Providence and Charleston,” said Judi Olmstead, director of airports at Myrtle Beach International Airport. “Our team listens to customer feedback and consistently strives to acquire new air service offerings and these destinations are some of the most requested by our valued travelers. We look forward to partnering with Breeze and extend our sincere gratitude for their investment in our community.”

Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said the flights are part of the airline’s strategy to connect underserved markets by adding nonstop flights between cities without existing service.

“As we introduce service from Myrtle Beach, we’re proud to bring affordable and convenient new travel options to three new destinations.”

Breeze offers customers several benefits. It does not charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers free family seating and a la carte pricing.