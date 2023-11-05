MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of restaurants and businesses came together on Sunday to sponsor and participate in the 7th annual Charity Mini Golf Tournament.

The event started as a tribute for a friend’s passing and has become a huge fundraising by the local hospitality industry. Throughout the years, it’s raised $6,500 and counting for Grand Strand nonprofits.

Sunday’s event was held on the third floor of Riptydz in downtown Myrtle Beach. Groups went to “Hook and Shipwreck” to putt-putt between 8:30 a.m. and noon. The event finished with a raffle and a silent auction.

New Myrtle Beach restaurant, Why Not Wings?, participated in the event for the first time.

“We came, we gave away 500 wings and we loved it,” co-owner Rhyan Weaver said. “Great event.”

Weaver shared why it’s important for local businesses to support each other.

“For the simple fact that if you don’t need help, then the dream isn’t big enough,” he said. “Everybody is going to need help at some point.”

This year, proceeds will go toward Help4Kids and All for Animals Rescue.