MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina African American Heritage Foundation had its MLK Drum Major awards and breakfast Monday morning.

The CAAHF has been celebrating their “freedom week” since Friday with events all along the Grand Strand.

The MLK Drum Major event start at 9 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. People from all over the community gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

“I feel without him, organizing, and those people around him, we would not be who we are today,” said President of CAAHF, Marcella Swans.

Swans’ husband, Bennie Swans, started this foundation 19 years ago with the help of local churches, neighbors, and friends. Bennie Swans died 3 years ago and Marcella Swans says it’s important to her to keep this foundation alive.

“I hope he’s pleased… I hope we did well… I hope we showed him that we’re still committed and concerned for the community… and I think he’s smiling,” Swans said.

CAAHF promotes cultural arts and educational programs relative to the history and culture of African Americans living in the Carolinas.

The event had a keynote speaker, music, and a buffet of breakfast items. Two humanitarian awards of distinction were awarded to Blakely Roof, the President of United Way of Horry County and Etta Carter, an Adult Education Director for Horry County Schools.

“It’s an award for community service… and the committee called me up and I obviously was in shock, I didn’t think there were many people more people well deserving but I was really glad to be up there with Etta,” Roof said. “Etta serves on my board of directors and she’s a good friend of mine so that made it even more special to be up there on stage with her.”

“I’m humbled that they thought of me for this award… I knew Mr. Bennie Swans… a great leader here, a voice for those who are voiceless and to say that somebody thought of me in that way, really is humbling and also, it’s a great honor,” Carter said.

Four nonprofits from the community shared what they’ve been doing the past year to help highlight diversity and inclusion in the community.

The foundation, along with the City and Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful, put on a MLK day service project.

The event was Monday afternoon at Bathsheba Bowens Memorial Park.

The director of enhancement and design for Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said they hope people don’t forget about the park.

Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful says they were grateful for today’s turnout.

