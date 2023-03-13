MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week marks the 62nd annual Can-Am days in Myrtle Beach honoring the strong friendship between the city and Canada.

The days are made to celebrate local and visiting Canadians by providing gatherings and discounts to Myrtle Beach area favorites.

Karen Riordan, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said Canadians account for more than 3% of all the visitors that come to the Grand Strand. That means thousands of people on the Grand Strand’s beaches each year are from Canada.

“A lot of them will golf this season because they can’t do that in their home country,” Riordan said. Even if I think it’s a little chilly today, they will think that this is downright balmy, and they’ll be out in shorts and shirts and golf shoes or flip flops, and it doesn’t deter them at all.”

She said most Canadian visitors will stay for the entire summer. That means they’re spending money at local grocery stores, buying gas and things they’ll need for long-term stays. The economic impact is well into the millions.

Some Canadians visit for the summer, and some, like Christian and Nellie Petersen, visit for good. They moved here in January and opened a business on the strand.

“We were looking for somewhere else that was a little more free, a little warmer,” Christian Petersen said. “We bought an RV, and we went down the East Coast, and we stopped in Myrtle Beach as our first main stop.”

They own Nellie’s Pizza shop on Highway 707. It is not your traditional pizzeria; the Petersons are bringing their own Canadian flair. They say owning the shop has been a great choice for their family.

“This is nice for the whole family, nice for the kids,” Christian Petersen said. “They get to see the whole process of opening a new business, and they’ll never see something like this as impossible for themselves. They’ll always see it as something they can do, too.”

Nellie Petersen said Myrtle Beach is the perfect place for her family, and she loves almost everything. She is happy to see the city honoring Canadians.

“We love the people,” she said. “We love the weather. We don’t love the Palmetto bugs. “We hope to see many Canadians visiting Myrtle Beach, so we can either let them know how great it is to live here or to continue visiting here.”

“It is a very warm, friendly place and that you can come and open up a pizza shop or an ice cream stand or volunteer or whatever you wanna do, play golf, go to the beach every day, whatever makes you happy, you can do it here,” Riordan said.