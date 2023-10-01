MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a post office in Myrtle Beach on Friday, according to police.
The person’s injuries were not life threatening, police said.
No other information about the crash was immediately available.
