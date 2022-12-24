MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bailey Zimmerman and Ian Munsick are joining the Carolina County Music Fest lineup in 2023, according to the CCMF Facebook page.

CCMF will be held June 8-11 next summer at the old Pavilion area in Myrtle Beach.

Zimmerman is best known for his hit “Rock and A Hard Place” while Munsick is best known for his song “Long Live Cowgirls.”

Other artists included in the 2023 lineup are Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson.

Tickets for the event sold out in November, a Facebook post reads.