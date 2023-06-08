MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s party time in Myrtle Beach as country music fans from all over roll into town for Thursday night’s start of the Carolina Country Music Fest.

The four-day festival, which is jam-packed with more than 60 performers, kicks off at 3 p.m. Thursday with DJ Slim McGraw performing on the main stage. HARDY will wrap up the first day of the festival starting at 10 p.m.

Three full days of music will follow starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Headliners include Brooks and Dunn on Friday night, Kenny Chesney on Saturday night and Miranda Lambert on Sunday night. All of the headliners are scheduled to take the stage at 10 p.m.

Other top-name performers will include Tracy Lawrence at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Scotty McCreery at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Whiskey Myers at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and Travis Tritt at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. A complete schedule of performers is available on the CCMF mobile app.

With tens of thousands of people expected along Ocean Boulevard for the weekend, Myrtle Beach city officials said everyone needs to be aware of traffic changes and road closures:

8th Avenue North from Kings to Ocean Boulevard

The eastbound lane of 9th Avenue North from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

Chester Street between 7th and 8th avenues

In addition, the 8th Avenue North beach access and Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th avenues will be closed on Sunday. On Monday, one westbound lane and parking spaces on 8th Avenue North will be closed.

All of the road closures will end by 5 p.m. on Monday, the city said.

Meanwhile, for those who plan to use rideshares to get to an from the festival, the pickup and drop-off is along Chester Street between Mr. Joe White Avenue and 12th Avenue North.