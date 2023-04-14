MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Country Music Fest, held annually in June in Myrtle Beach, is up for one of the biggest honors in country music.

The four-day festival along Ocean Boulevard is among seven festivals nominated for the Academy of Country Music’s festival of the year award, organizers said Thursday in a Facebook post.

“We are thankful to you, our fans and all those that have supported us,” the post said. “Humbled to the core, AS ALWAYS and we can’t wait to see y’all in just a few short months!”

CCMF is competing with six other festivals for the ACM award. They include:

C2C: Country to Country – UK

Country Concert – Fort Loramie, Ohio

Country Fest – Cadott, Wisconsin

Country Thunder – Bristol, Tennessee

Stagecoach Festival – Indio, California

Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The 58th annual ACM awards shows will be held at 8 p.m. May 11 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will serve as hosts for the event, which will steam live exclusively on Prime Video.

The 2021 award went to the Windy City Smokeout Festival in Chicago, Illinois. Among this year’s nominees, the Torguga festival won in 2019 and 2016, while the Stagecoach festival won in 2015.

This year’s CCMF, which is already sold out, is scheduled for June 8-11. Scheduled entertainers include:

Morgan Wallen

Miranda Lambert

Brooks & Dunn

Hardy

Travis Tritt

Whiskey Myers

Scotty McCreery

Tracy Lawrence

Brett Michaels

Ernest

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman

Ian Munsick

Jon Langston

Chase Matthew

Megan Moroney

Rome & Duddy

Drake Milligan

Kidd G

Seaforth

John Morgan

Davisson Brothers

Alana Springsteen

Dylan Marlowe

Channing Wilson

Lauren Watkins

Neon Union

Ben Chapman

Greylan James

Drew Green

Parish County Line

Gillian Smith

Lauren Hall

Dee Jay Silver