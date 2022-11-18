MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Country Music Fest has sold out, the festival announced on Friday.
CCMF organizers said it’s the fastest sell out in history.
Bret Michaels was also announced Friday morning as another artist that will be performing this year. He joins Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Brooks & Dunn and many other artists that are still being announced.
The festival also urged people buying and selling tickets third-party to use caution and beware of scammers.
CCMF will be held June 8-11 in Myrtle Beach.