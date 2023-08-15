MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A staple in the Myrtle Beach-area artistic community is returning after three years behind the curtain.

The Carolina Improv Company is opening its doors and drawing up the curtains, finally overcoming the pandemic to resume live performances.

“The first year was rough being closed because you started this business, you grew this business and then just out of nowhere, you’re forced to shut it down,” owner and founder Gina Trimarco-Klauder. “By the time we could reopen, we didn’t have the money and we’d already moved out of our theater because we couldn’t pay rent anymore.”

But now, they’re jumping in head-first after Trimarco-Klauder connected with the artistic director of the Long Bay Theatre to get the proverbial ball rolling again.

“He said, ‘hey, if you want a place to do your classes again and start shows, you got a home,'” Trimarco-Klauder said.

That’s why the studio is now filled with people and sounds. Student Marylou Cook has been with the class since the beginning.

“I love the freedom of improv and the fact that truly you can play every character, and working with so many different people,” Cook said. “It’s wonderful. And it’s so freeing in many ways.”

They have started by bringing back a Level 1 improv class, and in the future, they hope to add more levels and even more improv shows for an audience.

“There was a study done on this that 95% of 5-year-olds are creative geniuses,” Trimarco-Klauder. “And as time goes by, we unlearn it cause it gets beat out of us. And the best way to tap back into it, And then use creativity for critical thinking and problem-solving, is to actually do something artistic.”

Trimarco-Klauder said improv is more than just having fun and getting a laugh. The skills translate to real life.

“You’ve got to pay attention, not just to what the audience said, but the person that you’re performing with,” she said. “And speaking of the person you’re performing with, you have to be able to collaborate.”

Trimarco-Klauder thanks her theatrical roots for bringing her passion back to the Grand Strand.

“Theatrical people always have an itch,” she said.