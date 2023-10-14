MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– The streets of downtown Myrtle Beach were filled with runners for the 14th annual Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon and Coastal 5k.

Runners participated in the flat and fast 13.1-mile course, starting at eight Avenue North and ending at the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

The half marathon course featured more than five miles of oceanfront running.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, the spirit of both the runners and supporters remained unwavering.

“We started at 7 a.m., and it was cloudy, windy, and rainy the entire time. It was definitely difficult. I mean, ideal temperatures would have been like in the 50s or 60s,” says local participant, Britni Gaddy. “It was a start of 70 degrees, so it’s a little bit warmer for that distance. But, you know, I tried to embrace it and smile when it got tough.”

One runner came down from North Carolina with a friend to prepare them both for their next big race.

“We’re both doing the Charlotte marathon next month, so this was a nice little warm-up race for us. We’re both into running, and we’re also in it for the snacks,” said Travis Price, participant from Charlotte.

Once the runners crossed the finish line, they were celebrated by spectators and awarded the prized signature surfboard finisher medal.

Following the race, participants and onlookers gathered at the Grand Strand Brewing Company for a post-race party, where they had the chance to unwind, socialize, and bask in their achievements.