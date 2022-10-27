MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the time of year for some spooky fun, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate Halloween and the fall season coming up across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Here are some of the activities and events scheduled across the region:

CONWAY

5th annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Coastal Carolina University — 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the YY parking lot on Highway 544 near the university’s main campus, just south of Brooks Stadium; the event sponsored by the Spadoni College of Education and Social Sciences raises funds for Freedom Readers.

L.W. Paul Living History Farm Corn and Costume event — 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at the corner of Highway 701 North and Harris Short Cut Road; there will be corn-themed activities and a costume contest for kids at 11:30 a.m.; visitors will learn about how corn was grown in our farm communities and will be able to try their hand at shelling corn and learn about the different ways corn was cooked in the farmhouse.

3rd annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade hosted by Conway Downtown Alive — 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. Line-ups start at 9:30 a.m. at the Conway Public Safety Building on 9th Avenue; the parade will proceed down 9th Avenue to Laurel Street and follow Laurel Street into Downtown Conway ending at Elm Street.

GARDEN CITY

Garden City Baptist Church Fall Festival — 5-7 p.m. Saturday, 501 Pine Ave, Murrells Inlet. Activities will include inflatables, a trunk or treat, face-painting, cake walks, hot dogs and more.

LAKE CITY

BOOtanical — 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, 100 New Zion Road; activities will include trick-or-treating through the garden and fall-themed games, crafts, and even carnivorous plants

MURRELLS INLET

“Halloween on the MarshWalk” — starts at 5 p.m. Monday with trick-or-treating along the MarshWalk for the kids; the annual childre ns costume contest will be 6pm in front of Drunken Jack s restaurant at the Pirate Statue, and the adult costume contest will be at 7 p.m.

MYRTLE BEACH

Final “Nights at Nance” concert of the season — 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Nance Plaza in the Arts and Innovation District at Kings Highway and Ninth Avenue North; includes a Halloween costume contest for kids and adults and free music sponsored by the Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance.

2nd annual Myrtle Beach “Fall Fling” — 5-8 p.m. Friday at the General Robert Reed Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane; there will be a sensory-friendly hour from 4-5 p.m. Event activities will include a sensory-friendly pumpkin-patch hunt at 4:30 p.m., hot dogs, s’more kits, an ice-cream truck , a pumpkin hunt and an outdoor showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

and an outdoor showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” “Trick or treat” — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at Broadway at the Beach.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

Annual BooFest! — noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dockside Village in Barefoot Landing; activities will include costume contests for kids and pets, characters, a dance party for kids and more; also, starting at 7 p.m. on the Pepsi Stage in Dockside Village, there will be a free showing of the Halloween favorite “Hocus Pocus.”

“Trick or Treat” — 5-7 p.m. Monday through Barefoot Landing.

SURFSIDE BEACH

Halloween Rod Run Car Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Surfside Drive. The event is sponsored by the Myrtle Beach Car Club.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

McLeod Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch — runs through Nov. 5 at 29247 Highway 151, McBee; visit the farm’s “Shipwrecked” corn maze and 10-acre u-pick pumpkin patch featuring more than 15 different varieties of pumpkins.

Editors note: Email news@wbtw.com to have your event added to our list.