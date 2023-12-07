MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Filming has wrapped up for Season 2 of the Cooking Channel’s “Chef Swap at the Beach,” which will air this spring.

The new season is all about adding more local flare to truly capture the Grand Strand’s vibrant food scene, and according to Visit Myrtle Beach, there will be a special “Catch and Cook” episode in which the chefs will head out to our local waters to fish for the main ingredient.

Chef Jordan Lazarus, who owns Lekker Eats on Robert Grissom Parkway, is excited to be a Season 2 contestant.

“I don’t know if can do this, I crack under pressure,” Lazarus said. “I”m a sit-down-and-think kind of person, so when they said I’m going to have one hour to make something in someone else’s kitchen, I said, ‘oh, no.'”

But, she loves a challenge.

“To take yourself out of your comfort zone is very important for growth, so I feel like if anything it’s going to be a fun experience,” she said.

That experience, though, is going to be bigger, bolder and beachier than ever before.

“Fourteen chefs, seven episodes, and it’s going to be a similar format,” said Stuart Butler, the chief marketing officer for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Myrtle Beach. “We made some tweaks. We took the recipe of what worked and tried to amp it up for Season 2.”

That includes a hosting change to add more local flavor.

“We looked high and low, and we found [that] right here in our own backyard we had a celebrity,” Butler said.

His name is Mason Zeglen, and he’s the chef and owner of the Milk & Honey Coffee Cafe in Surfside Beach.

Zeglen is no stranger to food competitions. He’s a two-time “Guy’s Grocery Games” winner on the Food Network and a contestant on Dan Levy’s “The Big Brunch” on HBO Max.

“Most of my background is in farm-to-table and from-scratch cooking, trying to find local product, use local product and make it the start of the show,” Zeglen said.

Zeglen said he is happy to be a part of a show that pushes the industry to do better and elevate the food scene.

“I’m also very excited to spread the word of these chefs’ journeys so locals can actually go taste who is really passionate in the industry, in this general area,” Zeglen said.

The passion is a key, Lazarus said.

“To be able to be the only woman on ‘Chef Swap’ kinds of runs with the whole thing that it’s pretty cool to be a woman in the kitchen, and I’m really, really proud of it.”

The show is currently in the post-production stage, and Stuart said he hopes to see rough cuts in the next few weeks.

As for Season 1, he said streaming on Go USA TV Network is in the works.