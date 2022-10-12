CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Quandre Tyson, 23, of Pageland, pleaded guilty in June to charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of oxycodone. He was sentenced on Tuesday in Horry County. He will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence because “this is considered a violent and serious ‘no-parole’ felony offense,” the solicitor’s office said.

The charges against Tyson stemmed from an incident in May 2022 in which two rival groups from the Chesterfield County were shoot at each from opposite sides of Ocean Boulevard, the solicitor’s office said.

Eight people were arrested after the shooting, during which a person working at a shop on the corner was shot in the back, the solicitor’s office said. That person has recovered.

According to the solicitor’s office, a bench warrant was issued for one of the defendants and another defendant’s case is pending. All of the others charged in the case have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced or are awaiting sentencing.

Count on News13 for updates.