(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was a record $351,423 in August, 1.3% higher than the year before. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of Sept. 21, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 7.19%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Myrtle Beach metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

#30. Green Sea, SC

– Typical home value: $232,408

– 1-year price change: +0.4%

– 5-year price change: +75.1%

#29. Navassa, NC

– Typical home value: $248,301

– 1-year price change: +5.9%

– 5-year price change: +86.8%

#28. Loris, SC

– Typical home value: $255,865

– 1-year price change: +0.8%

– 5-year price change: +77.6%

#27. Conway, SC

– Typical home value: $284,564

– 1-year price change: -0.7%

– 5-year price change: +67.8%

#26. Longs, SC

– Typical home value: $291,837

– 1-year price change: -0.5%

– 5-year price change: +67.1%

#25. Galivants Ferry, SC

– Typical home value: $292,041

– 1-year price change: +0.2%

– 5-year price change: +83.3%

#24. Aynor, SC

– Typical home value: $298,599

– 1-year price change: +1.7%

– 5-year price change: +79.1%

#23. Varnamtown, NC

– Typical home value: $301,492

– 1-year price change: -0.3%

– 5-year price change: +76.8%

#22. Ash, NC

– Typical home value: $301,645

– 1-year price change: -0.8%

– 5-year price change: +54.4%

#21. Myrtle Beach, SC

– Typical home value: $302,107

– 1-year price change: +0.3%

– 5-year price change: +63.6%

#20. Little River, SC

– Typical home value: $307,420

– 1-year price change: +1.5%

– 5-year price change: +68.8%

#19. Atlantic Beach, SC

– Typical home value: $308,055

– 1-year price change: +1.7%

– 5-year price change: +54.3%

#18. Boiling Spring Lakes, NC

– Typical home value: $311,609

– 1-year price change: +1.0%

– 5-year price change: +70.7%

#17. Calabash, NC

– Typical home value: $321,711

– 1-year price change: +3.8%

– 5-year price change: +81.1%

#16. Shallotte, NC

– Typical home value: $322,246

– 1-year price change: +1.4%

– 5-year price change: +68.0%

#15. Belville, NC

– Typical home value: $325,326

– 1-year price change: +3.1%

– 5-year price change: +75.5%

#14. Carolina Shores, NC

– Typical home value: $329,623

– 1-year price change: +1.4%

– 5-year price change: +64.8%

#13. Winnabow, NC

– Typical home value: $344,391

– 1-year price change: -3.3%

– 5-year price change: +56.8%

#12. Leland, NC

– Typical home value: $382,451

– 1-year price change: +2.2%

– 5-year price change: +60.9%

#11. Surfside Beach, SC

– Typical home value: $383,632

– 1-year price change: +2.3%

– 5-year price change: +73.8%

#10. North Myrtle Beach, SC

– Typical home value: $398,113

– 1-year price change: +3.4%

– 5-year price change: +77.3%

#9. Southport, NC

– Typical home value: $408,550

– 1-year price change: +2.0%

– 5-year price change: +65.9%

#8. Sunset Beach, NC

– Typical home value: $430,543

– 1-year price change: +2.8%

– 5-year price change: +68.2%

#7. Oak Island, NC

– Typical home value: $530,175

– 1-year price change: +1.2%

– 5-year price change: +96.4%

#6. Ocean Isle Beach, NC

– Typical home value: $576,707

– 1-year price change: +1.2%

– 5-year price change: +70.3%

#5. Caswell Beach, NC

– Typical home value: $625,977

– 1-year price change: +1.8%

– 5-year price change: +81.5%

#4. Saint James, NC

– Typical home value: $698,331

– 1-year price change: +2.5%

– 5-year price change: +69.9%

#3. Briarcliffe Acres, SC

– Typical home value: $772,404

– 1-year price change: +1.4%

– 5-year price change: +80.4%

#2. Holden Beach, NC

– Typical home value: $838,959

– 1-year price change: -0.3%

– 5-year price change: +84.8%

#1. Bald Head Island, NC

– Typical home value: $1,276,418

– 1-year price change: -1.1%

– 5-year price change: +73.4%

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 379 metros.