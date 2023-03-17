MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A boil advisory issued Thursday morning after city crews repaired a broken water main in the Market Common area has been lifted, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.

Several neighborhoods and hundreds of customers were without water for several hours Wednesday night and Thursday morning while crews fixed the broken 12-inch main on Howard Avenue.

The city has not what might have caused the waterline to burst.