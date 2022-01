MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach will close all city facilities, offices and departments on Friday and Saturday, except for emergency services, the city announced Friday.

The closures come as part of preparation for a winter storm predicted to hit the area Friday.

The Grand Dunes bridge will also close starting at 11 p.m. Friday in anticipation of winter weather and ice conditions.