MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach has announced the completion of 150,000 planted seagrass and sea oats along 10 miles of shoreline.

The city said in a Facebook post that the new sand fencing and seagrass, together, will trap windblown sand and rebuild the sand dunes. The new sand fencing was completed in July.

Hurricane Ian flattened many of the dunes last year, according to the post.

The Grand Strand is getting a full beach nourishment with the help of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and that is expected to happen late this year or next year.