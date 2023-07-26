MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach has established four rideshare zones where Uber, Lyft, and others can more easily pick up and drop off customers.

The city made the announcement on its Facebook page.

The four rideshare zones are all east of Kings Highway in the heart of the boardwalk district, according to the post.

One is located at Ninth Avenue North, another in the east and westbound lanes near Ocean Boulevard, northbound at 1104 Withers Alley behind the public restrooms, and eastbound on 15th Avenue North between Chester Street and Withers Drive.

“Having designated stopping points for rideshares is a safer alternative for drivers and passengers,” the city said. “Wayfinding signs are in place to identify the drop-off/pick-up locations and direct traffic to them.”

The city said towing will be enforced at the locations for vehicles which are not rideshares.

15 on-street parking spaces were converted to make room for the rideshare zones and the city considered the volume of people who use rideshares when setting up the zones, the post said.