MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle beach has given an update on the look and progress of the city’s new possible theater.

The proposed 300-seat theater on Main Street in the arts and innovation district has received a conceptual review from the community appearance board Thursday afternoon, according to the City of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook.

The architects are still working on plans and no formal vote was taken, but the city said this is a first step.

The City of Myrtle Beach is planning to put the project out for bids in coming months, according to the post.

The city said the new design keeps the facades of the three original buildings, including the Broadway Movie Theater while creating a cohesive and modern space inside.

Count on News13 for updates.