MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Veterans were honored Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach.

Russell Payne, the Vice President of Rolling Thunder South Carolina Chapter 3, said the ceremony was very heartfelt. He is also a Veteran.

“Everybody in this room felt it,” Payne said.

The city held a Veterans Day ceremony at the convention center paying tribute to the lives lost and all who fought for our freedom.

The ceremony included a Veterans Day address by Lieutenant Colonel Mark Shaaber. He served in the United States Army for 20 years and is a newcomer to Myrtle Beach.

Shaaber was recently appointed as the entrepreneur retention manager for Partnership Grand Strand.

There is a strong Veteran presence in the Carolinas. Vietnam Veteran Russell Payne said he is originally from Northern Virginia, but like many retired in the Grand Strand.

“We all feel united when we come together like this,” Payne said. “We are all brothers in this room. Brothers and sisters. It’s amazing for all of us to be together today.”

