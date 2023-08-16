MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is looking for a manufacturer to make lockers to store wheelchairs in.

The Beach Advisory Committee met Wednesday to discuss updates to the program.

City Manager Fox Simons told the committee that the manufacturer who was supposed to make the lockers is not making them anymore.

The city used to have a program where five wheelchairs were manager by police but Simons said it was hard for police to keep up with it while on-duty.

Now, the city has an agreement with Adaptive Surf Project, who will provide the wheelchairs and run the program. All the city has to do now is provide the space to store them.

The city is not providing wheelchairs at the moment as they search for storage. Simons said they are exploring all avenues to find someone to make the lockers.

“Talking to our construction services people, we’re talking to our capital projects people,” he said. “Our capital projects, they’re responsible for all the buildings. They know a lot of contractors so I’m pretty confident we will be able to find somebody, hopefully local.”

Currently, the city said there are about 30 wheelchair-accessible beach ramps.