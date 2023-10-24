MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach city leaders gave final approval Tuesday morning to a $15 million investment in its stormwater system.

City spokesman Mark Kruea said the money will pay for a number of small projects, mainly tidying up issues that exist to redirect the rainfall.

Kruea said the city has had a stormwater utility in place for a couple of years but has never issued bonds for it until now.

He said multiple ponds in the city are connected to Withers Swash, a park by Broadway at the Beach. He said it’s important because it drains about 2,500 acres in the city. Having more drains helps prevent flooding, and improving the quality of them helps keep the rain runoff clean.

“We’ve been working on stormwater for a good 30 years, and that’s one of the reasons why when we get a heavy rain, it goes away so quickly,” Kruea said. “So, you look at the ponds around the area, Grand Park lake, the lake at Broadway at the Beach, those are all part of the stormwater system, so they help move rain. When mother nature brings us rain, it helps us move rain in the right direction.”

Kruea said the city has conducted recent stormwater surveys and will be presenting the results and a list of priorities at the next couple of stormwater meetings.