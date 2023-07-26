MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A contractor is planting seagrass along the new sand fencing in Myrtle Beach.

According to the city’s Facebook, the seagrass and the sand fence will trap windblown sand and help rebuild the sand dunes battered by Hurricane Ian last Fall.

It will take about two weeks to plant all 150,000 sprigs and it is an act of repetition. According to the post, the contractors will drill a hole in the sand, drop in fertilizer, will put seagrass sprig in the hole, and them tamp it into place.

New sand fencing along the entire length of the Myrtle Beach shoreline was completed in July.

In March, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced funding to help replenish sand along approximately 27 miles of Grand Strand beaches. The corps’ Charleston District received $97 million to repair damage along several South Carolina beaches, with $56 million of that going toward Grand Strand beaches, including Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.