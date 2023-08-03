MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Recent data from the city of Myrtle Beach shows its construction rates have cooled.

The city issued 7,751 building permits during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Construction costs totaled more than $425 million.

That’s more than 1,000 fewer permits and nearly $140 million less than the previous year.

“The construction pace that we were on pre-COVID was unsustainable,” said Brian Tucker, assistant city manager. “I mean, we were so hot for so long, it’s just hard to maintain that level and quite candidly, backing up a step isn’t a bad thing.”

Madison Cooper, with the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors, said the real estate market is seeing a similar decline in listings since COVID, but she sees it as more of a “normalizing” instead of “slowing down.”

“They want to move to a different part of the Grand Strand, but who can argue with a 3% interest rate?” Cooper said. “So, a lot of people are staying put.”

The city ran a housing study two years ago that showed they were significantly undersupplied for the demand of multi-family homes.

In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the city spent nearly $240 million in residential construction, which consisted of more than 500 new single-family residences and 10 new multi-family buildings.

The city also spent more than $185 million in commercial construction, adding 24 new commercial buildings.

“Our priority as a city is going to continue to be downtown,” Tucker said.

City officials said they will start a $4 million construction project downtown later this month and expect it to take four years to complete.