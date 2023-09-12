MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach officials approved first reading to extend the Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ lease agreement by one year for the third year in a row.

Before the season started, News13 was the first to report on Horry County Council’s frustration with the ongoing lease agreement between the city and county.

Now, as the Pelicans’ season finishes off in the playoffs in Charleston, it reaches the end of its lease agreement with the city of Myrtle Beach and Horry County.

The original 20-year lease goes back to 1998. In 2018, the team secured a three-year lease extension and then a two-year contract that ends after the current season.

A couple years ago, new standards imposed by Major League Baseball deemed Pelican’s Ballpark was in need of “high-budget upgrades” or even an entirely new stadium.

“Major League Baseball sees it as deficient, it doesn’t meet their standards,” said Gregg Smith, Myrtle Beach City Councilman.

The city owns 70% and manages the park, while Horry County owns the other 30%.

In April, Horry County Council made it clear they wanted no part in what could end up being close to $60 million worth of upgrades.

“Can we give them our share?” one councilmember asked.

“I was thinking the same thing,” councilwoman Jenna Dukes said.

“Can we sell them our share for $1?” councilman Gary Loftus asked.

“I’ve been asking that for five years,” councilman Johnny Gardner said.

Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said they are still working out how to best address the facility’s needs.

“There’s three options; don’t do anything and don’t have baseball, renovate or build something new,” Tucker said.

Most of the needs are “back of house,” according to city officials.

“New training rooms, new batting cages, new commissaries and kitchens,” Tucker said.

However, until the city can figure out how to move forward, it’s working to buy professional baseball in Myrtle Beach more time.

“What we did today was just to keep the pelicans in Myrtle Beach for one more year,” Smith said.

Myrtle Beach City Council will take a final vote on the lease extension later this month.

News13 tried several ways to get a comment from the Pelicans, but the team declined to respond.