MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University is welcoming the class of 2027 to campus today.

Move-in started yesterday and will continue throughout the weekend before classes begin next week.

If you plan on heading North on Highway 544 expect some traffic near Coastal Carolina University because the largest class of freshmen is moving in today.

Mackenzie Morton, a freshman from Rhode Island said she was feeling nervous knowing that she and her family would be separating after today.

Morton, and her family of six drove 16 hours from Rhode Island to the place she’ll call home for the next four years.

“This program here that they have, I’m an exercise science major so definitely love it here,” she said. “The sports, the opportunities that I’ll get here are a lot different from where I live.”

More than 2,500 freshmen moved onto campus and returning Resident Assistants said they could feel a difference from last year.

Shelles Griffith, a Coastal Carolina senior and RA said last year she had 40 residents and this year the number has doubled.

“This year I have about 60 now,” Griffith said. “So, I’m just excited to meet all the new freshman and help them start their college journey.”

For the seniors helping out, this freshman move-in day looked a lot different from their in the fall of 2020.

“All my classes were online,” Griffith said. “I didn’t make a lot of friends I will say that. But it’s been a great transition from COVID year to now.”

Coastal Carolina University officials said they are seeing their ‘Coastal Come Back Plan’ paying off as they welcome more new chanticleers than ever before to enjoy the new and improved campus facilities.

Steve Harrison, Vice president of Auxiliary Enterprises at Coastal Carolina University said it’s wonderful to be full again.

“It’s wonderful to have the vibrancy of the campus community as we remember it from years passed in new and different ways,” he said.

Coastal Carolina Officials said this year is the third year in a row of record freshman enrollment.