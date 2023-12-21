MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25% increase in freshmen applications at Coastal Carolina University leaves some wondering if this will affect housing and classroom size in the future.

This is the third year Coastal Carolina University has a record of first year freshman student enrollment.

Amanda Craddock, the vice president of enrollment management at Coastal Carolina University, explained why the numbers continue to rise and if the increase will cause a population problem.

Craddock said the university usually admits a large number of students every year, but only about one in four or one in five students actually enroll.

“It’s great to see the interest,” Craddock said. “And it’s great that the application numbers are up for the university.”

Craddock said the 25% increase is just in university applications and does not mean every student who applied decides to enroll. Craddock said students apply to seven schools on average and most of the time, they will get into at least five.

“In the springtime they start visiting schools,” Craddock said. “They’re getting their financial aid packages kind of weighing their options, does this school have the major I’m going for? The size the location? ”

Craddock said because of those options, she does not have an idea of what enrollment will look like until summertime. She added that she noticed the number of applications is a trend that is happening nationally.

“Students potentially applying to more colleges you know,” Craddock said. “Casting a wider net especially you know coming out of Covid where a lot of students didn’t travel far from home or maybe they delayed their college plans.”

Numbers show there was more than a 34% increase in out-of-state student applications last year versus a 3% increase in state students.

Craddock said the application fee for the university is $45 but the university will waive it for people with financial need.

Craddock said one of the goals of the university is to provide access.

“I think we’ve been very responsible with how we budgeted,” Craddock said. “With how we’ve looked at what it costs to educate a student and what services do we need to be able to provide them in the classroom, out of the classroom, athletics, all of that whole experience.”

Craddock said she believes that Coastal Carolina University is affordable, and she added that the board of trustees hasn’t raised in state tuition for the university in the last four years.

Craddock said they ask their students why they apply to the university.

“A recommendation from a current student, a family member, an alumnus,” Craddock said. “They have vacation in the area, so I think they build that infinity to just look at Coastal and have us on their list, early on.”

Craddock said the university has now released two batches of acceptance decisions.

Karen Riordan, with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said Coastal Carolina University continues to be a favorite for out-of-state students.

“Their data shows many if not most learned about CCU when vacationing here in the past,” Riordan said. “We see this as a positive development. Granted it requires planning for classroom sizes and housing but many of these students can be our future workforce in key sectors of our economy such as healthcare, marine science, technology and hospitality.”