MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week is the last chance to catch this year’s performance of “The Nutcracker” by the Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre in collaboration with the Coastal Dance Centre.

For these kids, who have been dancing since they could walk, performing “The Nutcracker” is the culmination of years of hard work, especially for the leader performers.

“It takes a lot of hard work dedication and practice because having a lead role means you have to be more knowing and be careful what you do on stage,” said Nutcracker Prince Enzo Espana.

So, to say that Espana, Anna Kate Mata and Sophia Obiena are excited would be an understatement. Mata is Clara and Obiena is the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“My role in ‘The Nutcracker’ is the lead, so I have to focus on executing my technique very well, my upper body, and making everything look easy … even when it’s not,” Obiena said.

This year’s performances also feature a few more special effects for these equally special dancers.

“You should also come because we were given the special LED wall at the Main Street Theatre, so it’ll be extra fun and magical to see,” Mata said.

These talented young ballet dancers don’t remember a time when they haven’t pirouetted and plied, and no one forgets that first performance.

“I remember on our first production we were nervous,” Espana said. “But as the years go on, we get more experienced and get less nervous being on stage and we become more excited about it.”

Plus, getting to Arabesque with your best friend every day is worth the long hours.

“Doing this is a lot of hard work and a lot of communication, and sometimes, usually, it’s a lot of disagreements and a lot of laughing,” Mata said.

However, even those disagreements lead to better performances and even better friendships.

“Well, getting to dance with my best friend is so fun because we’ve been best friends for a long time — longer than I can remember — since we were like 2 years old,” Espana said.

And if you needed another reason to join the fun this holiday season, Espana said: “‘The Nutcracker’ performance is fun for the whole family because there’s action, adventure and stuff for kids, so it’s very exciting.”

The final three performances of “The Nutcracker” are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the Main Street Theatre in Myrtle Beach. Shows start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. each of those days.