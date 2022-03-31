MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Southern Region of Alpha PHI Alpha and the United Negro College Fund partnered to host a college fair in Myrtle Beach for local high school students.

The fair featured admissions officers from Historically Black Colleges and Universities from across the region with some students even winning scholarships.

Cecil Howard, Alpha PHI Alpha Southern Region vice president, said the college fair is about connecting students to schools to give them person-to-person contact.

“This is our effort to give back to the local community by sponsoring this college fair, so we’re very excited about it,” Howard said. “Supporting HBCUs are a major focus area for us with the work we do, but why not support the HBCUs and at the same time support the students who live in this community.”

There were students from as far as Florence and Marlboro Counties at the fair.

“Just a ton of interest,” Howard said. “Earlier on in the morning, I mean, you couldn’t even see past the wave of people that were in here. That was a great feeling: to know that this many students are getting first-hand experience on what it is these universities have to offer.”

Nykierra Scott, a high school senior, said she liked walking the fair and seeing what schools had to offer.

“This is a really amazing experience for students to get exposure to the colleges around us,” Scott said. “They have admissions on the spot. They’re giving away scholarships. One of my classmates just got a full ride to a college, so I think that’s really great.”

If you missed the fair, you can connect with fraternity representatives here.