MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A mural called “Give A Child Some Paint” is coming to life in Myrtle Beach, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
The new mural is located in Myrtle Beach’s Arts & Innovation District at 522 Broadway Street, the city said. Work on the mural is expected to be finished on Tuesday.
Tommy Simpson, a well-known muralist in the area, began painting the mural last week with his crews, according to MBCG. Children from the after-school program Our Kids Create were able to paint the wall on Thursday under Simpson’s supervision. The mural features trees with pastel leaves.
Simpson is known for his Whaling Wall artwork at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, the city said.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.