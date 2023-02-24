MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Concerns are growing over potential plans for nearly 300 single-family homes in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach.

Grand Park is very popular for walkers, runners and bike riders. But it’s also quickly growing full of residents, housing and traffic.

The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission met Tuesday to discuss an amendment to the Market Common master plan, which would replace a formerly planned hotel at the corner of Phillis Road and Farrow Parkway with nearly 291 single-family homes.

The discussion included concerns from the commission regarding the additional traffic congestion the proposed development could bring.

Residents voiced similar concerns at the meeting and again to News13 on Friday.

“No, no, no they can’t!” said one resident who has lived in the are for more than a decade but chose not to provide their name. “It has got to stop, it’s got to cease. Cease! All the money in the world is not worth ruining this beautiful area.”

“We do not need another 300 vehicles and that’s conservative with a 200-person project,” Jim Condrey said.

Walter Warren with Thomas & Hutton, the agent for the project, said at the commission meeting that they had looked into traffic numbers.

“We have crunched the numbers from a traffic standpoint,” Warren said. “With what’s currently approved, we’re reducing traffic by 70% with the residential use.”

Mike and Donna Laphin, who have been regularly visiting Myrtle Beach for years, also expressed concerns about another residential development.

“Yeah, we’re not in favor of all the new building that’s going on everywhere,” Donna Laphin said. “It’s really making things a lot more unpleasant.”

“A little more congested,” Mike Laphin said.

The revised plan remains under consideration.