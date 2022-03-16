MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several candidates seeking to represent South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District in Washington spoke Wednesday night at the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting, answering questions from residents about mostly national issues.

Barbara Arthur, Garrett Barton, Mark McBride, Ken Richardson and Jeanette Spurlock were all at the meeting and answered questions, but two of the biggest names on the June 14 Republican primary ballot — incumbent Tom Rice and Russell Fry — did not attend.

“This is an opportunity for you all to hear the candidates,” Carole vanSickler, president of the Carolina Forest Civic Association said.

Many of the questions led to broad discussions about the Jan. 6 riot, freedom and how to unite the nation. The importance of residents getting out to vote also came up during the meeting.

“Your congressman, whoever, if it’s one of us, or Tom [Rice] or Russell [Fry], your congressman needs to spend more time here in Carolina Forest. because they need to do something to turn the voters out here,” Richardson said.

VanSickler agreed.

“It’s up to us to show up, like they said,” she said. “Voting time, and then hold their feet to the fire. If they get into office, they need to be held to the fire if they’re representing us.”

Candidates have until March 30 to file to run in the primary. The General election will be Nov. 8.