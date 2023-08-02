MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Construction started this week on a new World War II monument coming to Warbird Park just off Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach.

It’s a project the city has been working on for almost a year now.

The National World War II Museum said there are slightly more than 2,000 World War II veterans living in South Carolina making up less than 1% of the state’s veteran population.

Larry Keathley, a World War II veteran living in Myrtle Beach said his camp was sent to the South Pacific, stopped in Pearl Harbor, and witnessed all the ships that had been sunk by the Japanese.

According to the National World War II Museum, an estimated 16.3 million Americans served in the second World War and more than 400,000 lost their lives in combat.

The most recent data shows that World War II veterans make up only 1% of the total veteran population nationwide.

News13’s Claire Purnell asked one of the project managers, Chris Miller, why the city decided to build the memorial wall now.

“Why now is a good question,” Miller said. “It was just like I said a dream of city council. It is something that we know is needed because we’re losing our veterans as they age. And we want to make sure that we honor them as soon as we can before we lose all of them.”

Purnell sat down with a 98-year-old World War II veteran, Larry Keathley, who reflected on his three years of service.

Keathley said he got the chance to visit the memorial in Washington and added that it was an experience he wishes he could have shared with his brother who was a fellow World War II soldier.

“But he got dingy fever, and he was in Luzon when I was,” he said. “But he’s passed away now. I’m the only one left in the family.”

City officials on the project said there are multiple suppliers involved in building the $800,000 monument, with each supplier taking on its own piece of the monument to get it done in four months.

Randal G. Houck, a contractor on the project said it was an opportunity to give back to the veterans.

Especially the American heroes who fought in World War II, those who returned home in September 195, those who never returned home, and those who still to this day call Myrtle Beach home.

“Well I was all gung-ho to get into battle,” Keathley said. “You know, just coming out of high school. So, to come in and win the war, well I was just lucky.”

The city is planning a big reveal ceremony for the monument here in Warbird Park on veterans Day on November 11th.