MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction started on Monday for a new skate park upgrade in Myrtle Beach.

Matt Hughes Skate Park is receiving a new “bowl” feature. The park is located between 29th Avenue and 33rd Avenues North off Oak Street.

The park was first built using wooden ramps with steel coating. It was rebuilt just five years ago after it had fallen apart.

One side of the park is known as the “flow side” including multiple rails and obstacles, while the other is “DIY.”

The bowl feature will be in the top corner of the DIY side and will have fencing around it to allow skaters to still skate during the construction period.

City recreation official, Aaron Frobase, says he’s grateful for 5th Pocket Skateparks, who’s construction the upgrade.

“Friends of the skate parks helped us earn $35,000 and I took that to the city and said, ‘well, we’ve raised this much money,'” he said. “And in turn, the city gave us another about $45,000 to finish the project.”

Frobase said he wanted the upgrade in the fall, but that it should be done in the next four weeks.