MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old Conway man was arrested Tuesday in Myrtle Beach on a child-sex charge stemming from an alleged incident involving a young girl in 2016.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by News13, John Joseph Morgan allegedly touched a 6-year-old girl inappropriately in August 2016.

Authorities did not begin investigating the incident until Dec. 31, 2021, according to the warrant.

Morgan is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Tuesday evening.

Due to the nature of this case, News13 is not disclosing other details.