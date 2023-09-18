MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man has been arrested after he and another man allegedly pointed guns at a woman and stole $300 from her while she was taking out the trash, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Eric Lamont Deery Jr., 21, of Conway, has been jailed on a slew of charges, including three counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Myrtle Beach police responded on Aug. 31 to a report of an armed robbery on Stalvey Avenue, according to the report. A woman told them she went outside to take out the trash, when two men approached her and pointed guns at her.

The woman said Deery and the other man kept asking her where the “dope” was, according to the report. She was then forced back into her house, where the men allegedly stole money and rummaged through her drawers in her bedroom.

One of the men then took her phone, went on her Cash App and sent money from her account to another, the report shows.

Deery was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday, jail records show. As of Monday afternoon, he is still in custody on bonds of at least $35,000.

Jail records also show Deery was arrested by Horry County police in July on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police have not announced a second arrest in the case. Count on News13 for updates.