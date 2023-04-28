Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing someone with kitchen knife

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old woman reported missing by Conway police on Thursday was arrested Friday by Myrtle Beach police and charged with trespassing, according to online city jail records.

Conway police asked for help finding Celina Vargas on Thursday after she was reported missing from the Ascent Apartments along Highway 544 near Coastal Carolina University. Early Friday, police updated a Facebook post, saying that she had been found and was safe, without mentioning her arrest.

She has a court date set on May 30, jail records showed.

No details about the arrest were immediately available.

