HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was found shot to death Monday morning inside her Myrtle Beach-area home, according to an announcement Tuesday from Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard.

Teresa Lischer, 58, was found dead at about 9:30 a.m. inside her home, located at 280 Leste Road, according to Willard. She had been shot.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week, according to Willard. The case is being treated as a homicide.

