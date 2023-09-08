MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three country music legends will perform in June at the Carolina Opry Theater as part of the Roots & Boots Tour.

Fans can expect an evening of nostalgia when Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw take the stage on June 2.

Tippin has scored several Top 40 hit singles such as “You’ve Got to Stand for Something” and “Kiss This,” while Raye is known for his classic songs including “Love Me” and “In This Life.” Kershaw rounds out the trio with hit tracks like “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer,” “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” and “Third Rate Romance.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.thecarolinaopry.com/concerts. Call 800-843-6779 or visit the box office.