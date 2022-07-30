MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Saturday evening sent a car into a pond off Highway 17 Bypass near Seaboard Street.

A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going into the water near Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Evans said everyone appeared to get out safely, but it’s unclear if there are any injuries.

No other information was immediately available.