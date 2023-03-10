MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a crash on Highway 17 Bypass that blocked traffic for several hours, according to Myrtle Beach police.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were believed to be life-threatening, police said. The crash in the southbound lanes happened at about 4:45 a.m. near the Jamin Leather store south of Harelson Boulevard.

Police are investigating whether a second vehicle was involved in the crash.

The road has been partially reopened but one lane remained blocked as of about 8 a.m. as emergency crews continued to work in the area. Earlier in the morning, a South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic camera in the area showed multiple emergency vehicles in the area.

Traffic was rerouted off 17 Bypass southbound onto George Bishop Parkway and Harrelson Boulevard, and the motorcycle could be been laying on the road.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.