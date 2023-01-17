MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the area of Cedar Street and 3rd Avenue South.

A Myrtle Beach Fire Department spokesman said the fire is behind a building but that it has not spread to any structures.

Cedar Street is between 3rd Avenue South and Highway 501.

No additional information was immediately available.

* * *

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.