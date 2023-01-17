MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the area of Cedar Street and 3rd Avenue South.
A Myrtle Beach Fire Department spokesman said the fire is behind a building but that it has not spread to any structures.
Cedar Street is between 3rd Avenue South and Highway 501.
No additional information was immediately available.
