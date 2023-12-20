MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Burky’s Grill on N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans said the fire is under control but did not have any other details.

Firefighters have asked people to avoid the area of 4001 N. Kings Highway.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.