MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach firefighters remain are the scene of a fire reported Wednesday morning at a hotel on S. Ocean Boulevard.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans said the fire at the Bar Harbor hotel at 100 S. Ocean Boulevard has been put out and that no one was injured.

No additional information about the fire was immediately available.

