MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews have begun filming the second season of a popular Myrtle Beach-based chef competition, according to Visit Myrtle Beach.

More than 60,000 viewers tuned in a year ago for Season 1 of ‘Chef Swap at the Beach,” which aired on the Cooking Channel.

Visit Myrtle Beach said the new season will be “bigger, better and beachier than before.” There are plans to expand the format to have more local representation and to highlight Myrtle Beach excursions such as fishing.

The new season is expected to air in the spring, but if you want to catch up on Season 1, there are plans to stream the show on Amazon Prime Video and the USA Network this fall.